Bow Wow is currently on the Millennium Tour but who knows for how much longer.

Bow Wow headlines the second edition of the tour with Omarion. Supporting stars on the road include Ashanti and Soulja Boy. Bow Wow would hit Twitter and would reveal he doesn’t know how much longer he would be on the show because of the “bitching and complaining.”

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour,” Bow Wow wrote. “Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!”

He would say “this might be my last show” after revealing that he would only receive 15 minutes to perform.

You can read it from Bow Wow below.

Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME! — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

Heres the truth! I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I cant even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans dont complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up! — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021