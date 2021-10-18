Down double-digits in the third quarter, the Chicago Sky would not be denied. Led by local legend Candace Parker, the Sky would win their first championship in franchise history.

The win completes a homecoming for Parker, who left the franchise who drafted her, the Los Angeles Sparks, to return home and win a title for the city of Chicago.

“Everything that this team went through the entire year prepared us for this,” Parker said.” We were down nine, we were down 11. We just got to stay with it, and that’s what we’ve done all season. I am so proud of this group, with our fight, next man up mentality.”

Advertisement

Parker would nail a game-tying 3-pointer to tie the game at 72-72 with under two minutes in the fourth. Center Stefanie Dolson would score on the next two possessions and the Sky would sail toward an 80-74 victory.

Breakout star Kahleah Copper was named series MVP after averaging 17 points and 6 rebounds. Sky coach, James Wade, has become the third Black coach to win a WNBA championship.

“The world is a little bit unfair to us in the way we’re represented and the way we’re looked at and the chances that we don’t get,” Wade said to ESPN in the postgame. “You always have to protect yourself at all times. You get proud of these moments, but sometimes I have to act like that I’m supposed to be here, even though life has told me that I’m not.”

Chicago Sky superfan, Chance the Rapper, has been courtside throughout the entire series and plans to celebrate with the team into the night.