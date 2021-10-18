Traetworthree brings the South Central bop to R&B.

If there is one thing Nick Cannon will do, it’ll be work. While the N’credible CEO has enjoyed success from his many media ventures, he still heads a label branch of his company that signs and develops talent.

His latest signee, Traetworthree links with DDG for his new song, “Worth It.” The visual begins with a flashback of Trae talking to his girlfriend in an attempt to understand where she’s coming from when she asks for more.

Through the visual, they share quality time together, where one can conclude that Trae is able to give his girlfriend the “more” that she asks for.

DDG comes through with a smooth addition to the track. The “Moonwalking in Calabas” rapper continues Trae’s theme of flossing his girl with material possession, but only if she’s worth it.

Traetworhee initially met Nick Cannon after meeting some N’credible staff at his part-time job at Dicks Sporting Goods. After 3 months and a demo later, the rest was history.

Peep the La native’s “Worth It” video with DDG below.