Drake and the Certified Lover Boy album is back on top of the Billboard charts. After dropping to No. 2, Billboard reports Drake has moved back to the top of the charts, becoming No. 1 for a fourth nonconsecutive week.

The album moved 94,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Oct. 14. A couple of weeks back, Drake reigned on top of the Billboard 200 for three weeks, holding off releases like Lil Nas X’s Montero from reaching the top of the list.

Certified Lover Boy made a debut at 613,000 units during its September release.

Following Drake on the list is Don Toliver and his Life of a Don album. Toliver’s new release brings in Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, SoFaygo, Baby Keem, and HVN. The new album was led by the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” single, featuring Kali Uchis. The album is in total 16 tracks in length. Toliver tells Zane Lowe this is his best work.