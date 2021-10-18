Jussie Smollett‘s latest attempt to dismiss his trial was denied and he is set to be at the courtroom in November. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

Judge James Linn ruled there will be “no cameras of any sort” allowed in the courtroom when the trial kicks off on Nov. 29.

Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, attempted to have the charges dismissed due to Smollett completing community service and paying a fine.

Advertisement

In January 2019, Smollett claimed he was jumped by two homophobic white men who assaulted him and put a noose around his neck outside of a downtown Chicago Subway restaurant.