Kanye West revisits hits from “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” at Italian wedding.

On Saturday, Kanye performed “Runaway” at the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexander Arnault.

According to TMZ, Ye performed “Runaway,” wearing all Balenciaga with a mask that completely covered his face.

West followed up that performance later in the night with “Flashing Lights” from his 2007 chart-topping album “Graduation.” Also in attendance at the luxury nuptials was The Roots cofunder and drummer Questlove and Pharrell Williams.

Hip-Hop’s billionaire couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also at the party. The Carter’s witnessed Kanye performing his old hits for the couples 2nd Italian wedding reception of the year.

Questlove recently made news after denouncing DaBaby on his controversial comments.

Peep the rendition Kanye served performing “Runaway” at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Would you hire Kanye West to be your wedding singer? Share your thoughts with us on social media.