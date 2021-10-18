New Jersey Rapper Huzsuh Links w/ Derez De’Shon For “No More Pain”, Launches Nike Kicks Giveaway

New Jersey native and established Entrepreneur – Huzsuh [Hustle] drops off his new single and video, “No More Pain” featuring Derez De’Shon.

“No More Pain” reflects the pain and trials that Huzsuh faced. He says, “One can only imagine, but I persevered and will used it to fuel my music.”

With no plan to fold he links up with Atlanta resident Derez De’Shon for his latest offering.

The East Orange rapper says, “Coming from humble beginnings and knowing the struggles the world can bring, I want to stress the importance of giving back to my community.”

Huzsuh and his label, 48 BG Ent in association with King’s Kiids, created “Air Huzsuh Kicks 4 Kids.”

His non profit targets under privileged school age children and allows them to select any Nike kicks of their choice.

“No More Pain” is the motto and Huzsuh has already kicked off the giveaway in his hometown. Huzsuh and King’s Kiids are set to bring the giveaway to Atlanta, November 13, and more cities including Houston with more dates to be announced.

Check out the video Huzsuh “No More Pain” Featuring Derez De’Shon below.

