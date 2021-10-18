Camila Cabello is here with new music.

Born to a Cuban mother and Mexican father in Havana, Cuba, Cabello is no stranger to blending borders and connecting worlds. During her performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, Cabello performed her new song “La Buena Vida.”

The 24-year-old played the upcoming track at the end of her Tiny Desk Concert. The performance was released Friday October 15 as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

In addition to the new track, the former Fifth Harmony singer also performed her salsa-inspired 2018 smash hit “Havana,’ “Real Friends,” “Señorita” and “Don’t Go Yet.”

“La Buena Vida” is from Cabello’s upcoming album titled ‘Familia’ which is due sometime this year.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month NPR’s Tiny Desk launched “El Tiny” a takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

Check out Camila’s full Tiny Desk Concert below.

