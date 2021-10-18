Mikal Bridges is $90 million richer. Days before the launch of the regular season, Phoenix Suns and Bridges agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension.

The new deal kicks in during the 2022-23 season and is fully guaranteed at $22.5 million per season. During last year’s finals run, Bridges averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He was often tasked with handling the biggest defensive assignment of the night.

Bridges is represented by Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports, who spoke with ESPN about the deal.

Advertisement

“Wherever he has gone, he has won,” Goldfeder told ESPN. “It’s no accident. He is the player who buys into a culture as well as sets a culture.”

Gertler added, “Mikal has worked tirelessly to bring winning basketball back to the Phoenix Suns. This is the culmination of his hard work.”

The Phoenix Suns open their season on Wednesday by hosting the Denver Nuggets.