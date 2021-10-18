Saying Squid Game is a hit is a massive understatement. With over 130 million viewers, Bloomberg reports the Korean series will generate $900 million in value for Netflix.

The series cost $21.4 million to produce the entire season. A representative for Netflix did not provide confirmation of the reports, however, metrics confirm the number.

“Netflix does not discuss these metrics outside the company and takes significant steps to protect them from disclosure,” the attorney said.

132 million people have watched at least two minutes of the series in the first 23 days of the show, blowing past Netflix’s Bridgerton, which held the record.

The series has also taken Hip-Hop by storm. In Squid Game, 456 participants who are financially strapped compete in children’s games that turn deadline to win a cash prize worth billions. Throughout the series, people gang up and often betray each other to be the last man standing. Meek sees that as part of the current outlook of the hood.

Squid games”pay attention how fast people switch and kill eachother to survive …now think about the “hood” poverty …it’s the exact same thing …if you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way “just a common sense message” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 11, 2021

The themes suggested by Meek in the tweet are also present in the verses on his new Expensive Pain album. The new album features Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, and Vory.