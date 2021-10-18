Kenny Kane has reloaded his “Pop My Shit” single with Boosie Badazz. The new release brings a blend of street stories, comedy and infectious beats.

“Shit I’ve been doing music for at least 15 years and shit I even went to jail for five. When I get out I just got back to it, that got to be about 17. I’ve just been pushing in since you know what I’m saying? Independent solo, out of my own pocket, no help from nobody,” Kenny Kane said.

In addition to his tracks with Boosie and Project Pat, he has Duke Deuce and Tay Keith records that have all hit the streets to critical acclaim.

“I’m a real Hip-Hop fan so it’s like, I knew if I made the type of music that I was going to like, everybody else was gonna f*ck with it. So it’s just real music lovers, it’s not just rap you know what I’m saying? Cause I listen to all kinds of shitI don’t just listen to rap,” Kenny Kane explained.

You can see the full video below.