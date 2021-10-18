During a new episode of her YouTube series, ‘Hello Hunna with Jeannie Mai’ TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins explained why she changed her mind about having a child. ‘The Real’ co-star has been very verbal in the past about not wanting to experience motherhood.

Many women often feel pressured to have children and get married because of the standards society places on women. Jenkins explained it was the sexual abuse she suffered as a child that led to trust issues of her raising her own child. She said she “didn’t trust” herself to protect a child and the thought of the child dealing with trauma was what steered her away from motherhood.

Mai, 42, said meeting Jeezy and the relief she felt after getting to know him and finding out that there was no pressure to have kids as he already had 3 children. As their relationship blossomed, so did the her desire to build a family with her man and give their child the childhood they “never had’.

“I’m so thankful because I’ve never felt this ready. I’ve been through so much, and I’ve survived and I’m shining. My heart is ready. I was meant to be a mom,” Mai said.

“You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, ‘I’d never be a mom,'” she said. “And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”

“I think the reason why it’s such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I’ve never really felt safe in my life, you know?” she continued, holding back tears. “I’ve never really truly felt safe. And of course, it has to do with things that happened when I was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn’t feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids.”

There’s an old school saying about God laughing at people’s plans and even I realized this as my own life has had many twists and turns. One thing is for sure, we change as we grow and so do our ideologies, as my granny says, ‘Keep living.”

Congrats to the new couple!