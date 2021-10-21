BJ The Chicago Kid‘s “BJ Wednesdays” is back on and he reintroduces the series with “Smooth.”

The new single is the first after the release of the 4AM EP and prepares fans with an end-of-the-summer single that will prepare fans for the forthcoming winter months.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jairus “JMo” Mozee and Charlie Bereal; BJ returns to the original R&B formula that made him a household name, putting together a vibe to have you looking for a special someone to dance with.

You can press play on the single below.