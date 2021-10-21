Fans of King Von may be excited to hear of the news that the Chicago rapper’s team could be finalizing a posthumous album. After the rapper’s transition, Von’s manager shared in an interview that the rapper had at least 200-300 songs in the vault. While many were wondering what would be done with the unreleased music, Lil Durk’s DJ could possibly be letting fans know that a new album from King Von could be on the way.

“All these albums droppin wack af…. Von album #4thQuarter,” wrote Dj Bandz. Bandz also shared his thoughts on the reason why he believes the music thats being released is “wack.”

“All this wack ass music coming out bcuz mixtapes don’t drop no more like real mixtapes w real DJ’s hosting them b*tches!” he stated.

Advertisement

November 6th will mark the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death, could Von’s team be waiting until then to release the album? What do you think? We will be sure to keep you updated.

All these albums droppin wack af…. Von album #4thQuarter — The Ear 👂🏽 (@dj_bandz) October 16, 2021