The Source can exclusively reveal a new Dear Earth clip, which stars recording artist/actor/humanitarian Jaden Smith as a nightly news anchorman delivering humorous reports on today’s climate change with the YouTube Original series premiere this weekend. The celebration of Earth and take action series is a 100-minute special event, including Barack Obama, Tinashe, Billie Eilish and many more, that inspires viewers to join the sustainability movement.

In this clip, the 23-year-old plays dual roles of himself as a light-hearted anchorman and fictional co-host, named Janden Smith who encouragingly reports various climate issues, like the increase in electric vehicle sales, and the decline in global meat production — similar to a Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon. Smith is witty, enlightening, and comical in the informative 1-minute and 24-second clip.

Dear Earth is a global celebration of the planet that brings together a wide-range of global leaders, celebrities, musicians, and creators ready to educate, inspire and motivate audiences to create a better and more sustainable planet.

The YouTube Original will premiere Dear Earth and a full schedule of original series and specials this Saturday, October 23, on YouTube.

Watch the official trailer for Dear Earth now.

