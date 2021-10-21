Keke Palmer is officially adding author to her list of accomplishments. The multitalented 28-year-old has been booked and busy literally as she has teamed up with Amazon Original stories to release a series of 5 new short stories, the series, entitled ‘Southern Belle Insults’ written by Palmer with support from New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. The five stories Keri on The Loose, Sohpie Dreams Big, Chelsea’s Werk Week, From The Desk of Lady Miss, and My Dear Friend Janet to be released on November 9th digitally on Amazon Prime and Kindle with the audio version of the collection voiced by the actress in character as her alter ego Lady Miss Jaqueline. Prime members will be able to listen and read for free. The series is based on her viral videos of the comedy skits of the characters on both Instagram and TikTok accounts. “”I am excited to share more of her complex world with her existing fans and introduce her to new readers on this journey filled with humor, inspiration, and self-discovery! Translating these on-camera personas to paper was a true labor of love, and I’m grateful to Jasmine Guillory and the Amazon Original Stories team for believing in my vision. I am incredibly proud of this short-story collection and can’t wait to unleash Lady Miss while introducing Janet, Chelsea, Keri, and Sophie to the world.” States Palmer in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Click HERE For more information on her books and to see all the artwork for the collection. You will not want to miss the magic….or the wigs” Palmer states in a recent Instagram post. And we will be there for every wig, voice and character change. Congratulations Keke!