Lil Nas X returned to Atlanta to celebrate his debut album, Montero.

Lil Nas X was joined a group of celebrities including Chloe Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Catherine Brewton (VP of Creative at BMI), Emil Wilbekin (Founder of Native Son), Shanti Das, and Miss Lawrence to celebrate the release.

The private event was held at The Gathering Spot hosted by legendary record producer Dallas Austin and the Gilead COMPASS Initiative® with prominent members of the Atlanta entertainment scene in attendance showing support.

Mardrequs Harris of The Southern AIDS Coalition, a nonpartisan coalition that brings together government, community advocates, business leaders, and people living with HIV to end the HIV epidemic in the Southern United States, also organized a stunning choir performance of songs from MONTERO at the event. The choir was composed of members of the LGBTQ community, allies, and faith leaders, and each member wore purple in honor of GLAAD’s #SpiritDay on October 21.

At the party, Lil Nas X was also presented with a boarded proclamation from Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown naming October 20th the official Lil Nas X Day.

“I would want to make sure they know that Lil Nas X is a part of the movement in the Atlanta music scene,” says Dallas Austin. “The scene is ever growing and progressing with a community of creative people that push the envelope and that’s what we’re doing.”

You can see images from the Lil Nas X celebration below.