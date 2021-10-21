Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawaune Smoot has quite a story to tell after helping to deliver his newborn daughter.

It happened early Tuesday morning at his home in Jacksonville. The team says Smoot and his wife Aumari were heading out the door to the hospital when she fell to her knees, and he had to catch her and deliver the baby in his living room.

While on the phone, paramedics talked him through the process of tying the umbilical cord.

Smoot tweeted his delight and appreciation for his wife. “The Real Hero Mom-of- the Year @AumariShatwan Thank you for give birth to our beautiful Daughter in 1 hour!!! #strongwoman”

Check out the statement from the team posted on Twitter.

Dawaune, Aumari and their daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, are all doing well.