John Wall may be leaving Houston and taking his talents down to the South Beach.

David Aldridge of The Athletic said in an article this week that he predicts Wall will end up with the Miami Heat. Aldridge mentions that Wall lives in Miami during the offseason and that the Heat are notorious for extending the careers of talented players who have fallen on hard times.

Wall has essentially agreed to part ways with the rebuilding Rockets. But the roughly $90 million Wall has left on his contract makes him effectively untradeable, leaving the 31-year-old to wait for a buyout.

If and when Wall does secure a buyout, the Heat make plenty of sense. After a Finals appearance in 2020, they reloaded this offseason with the signings of Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, and Markieff Morris. Wall averaged 20.9 points and 6.9 assists per game last season and could easily lead a second unit.