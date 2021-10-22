According to several confirmed reports, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that accidentally killed a cinematographer on the set of an indie film being shot in New Mexico.

Halyna Hutchins died as a result of her injuries while director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting during the filming of Rust.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico, died from injuries sustained on the set,” the Cinematographers Guild’s National President, John Lindley, and National Executive Director, Rebecca Rhine, said in a joint statement. “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

No charges have been filed against Baldwin.