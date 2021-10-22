Alicia Keys Returns To The Apollo To Perform One Night Only Special For SiriusXM And Pandora

SiriusXM announced today that 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will return to her hometown, New York City, to perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem for a special, intimate, and exclusive invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, November 11. The special performance in Keys’ hometown is a part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

Alicia Keys’ return to the Apollo will feature Keys in all her glory and musical greatness as she performs her fan-favorite hits as well as music from her latest album Alicia and previews all-new music from her forthcoming, highly anticipated eighth studio album, including the sultry and timeless new single, “LALA.” This is the first in a limited series of one-night-only shows Keys will be doing.

“I love the Apollo,” Keys said, “The vibe there is magical. There’s so many songs I can’t wait to play! Everyone has always told me my voice would be perfect to host a radio show, and with my limited SiriusXM Channel, we’re gonna have a ball!”

The performance will air on SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul channel on Tuesday, November 16 at 6:00 pm ET. The concert will also air in its entirety on Alicia Keys’ exclusive SiriusXM channel Alicia Keys Radio via satellite (channel 48) and on the SXM App on Friday, December 10 at 8:00 pm ET and PT.

SiriusXM’s Alicia Keys Radio will feature music from the GRAMMY® Award winner’s career, featuring her biggest hits as well as live performances. Listeners will hear her favorite collaborations, duets, and artists Keys has influenced. Artists featured on the channel will include Christina Aguilera, Estelle, H.E.R., Jack White, Janelle Monáe, Jay Z, John Legend, Khalid, Maxwell, Miguel, Usher, and many more. Alicia Keys Radio will launch on Tuesday, December 7, and run through Thursday, January 6 on the SXM App. Additionally, Alicia Keys Radio will be available via satellite (ch. 48) from Friday, December 10 through Thursday, December 16.

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM will adhere to health and safety protocols for the venue and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists.