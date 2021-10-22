Asia Graves is back with the release of her new EP If You Knew Better. The soulful release is music that is perfectly equipped for the fall.

If you Knew Better features six tracks across 14 minutes and features a full-length mini-movie. The Overdose Studios-directed/shot visualizer helps tell the story that all six tracks were attempting to convey. Her latest EP features production from AVB, Clint Ford, Sangria, and Cee B The Producer mixed it in its entirety. She and her decorated team at The UCMG went crazy from the sequencing to the sound and beats.

You can tap into both the mini-movie and the EP below.

Advertisement