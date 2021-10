Big Sean wants y’all to know that he didn’t unload all his bars on the L.A. Leakers freestyle. Sean Don is back with the new single “What a Life.”

The new release is produced by Hit-Boy, who provides the score for a reflection of a life of successes, paid by the grind of a come-up lifestyle.

“Fuck it! New music tonight! I’m just having fun wit this shit,” Sean wrote.

Fuck it! New music tonight! I’m just having fun wit this shit 🤟🏾🌍 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2021

Fun for sure, as he continues to float. Peep Big Sean’s new single below.