What started on Instagram has now led to an in-person link-up. Fans are wondering if Gunna and Chloe Bailey could be dating after seeing the two together at a recent Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on Thursday.

The two stars can be seen in a photo sitting courtside with a small table between them, leading the public to believe they could possibly be on a date.

Just a month ago, the “Wunna” rapper seemingly shot his shot on Instagram following Chloe’s sultry VMA performance of her first single, “Have Mercy.”

“It’s the [tongue emoji] for me,” Gunna wrote on his story referring to a snapshot of the singer with her tongue out striking her ending performance pose.

After much coverage on the performance, Chloe posted a few photos as well and captioned the photo, “I swear I didn’t even know I licked the mic til after I watched the performance back,” she stated.

Although Chloe has not publicly responded to Gunna’s post, could it be possible that the two are going with the flow? Check out some of the social media’s reactions to their pop out below.

Gunna is on the verge of cuffing up Chloe Bailey??? pic.twitter.com/sFjfgsOzHY — Suplex God Hook$ 🗂️ (Prod. 3 Amigos) (@MillyBeamen) October 22, 2021