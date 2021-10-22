Elton John went deep in his Hip-Hop bag for his new album, The Lockdown Sessions. The 16-track release features Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, 6lack, Charlie Puth, and more.

Created during quarantine, Elton John reveals making an album wasn’t at the forefront of his mind.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” Elton shared. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up and I’ve ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

Advertisement

“And I realized tehre was something weirldy familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

YOu can tape into the new release below.