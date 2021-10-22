HER TRENDS: Fashion Icons-Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim Slayed at the Bottega Veneta Show in Detroit

Glammed and all dolled up Mary J. Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look.

Kim also wearing Bottega definitely understood the assignment, showing up in a $20k dress from their most recent collection. Complimenting her purple feathered dress was a yellow feathered Bottega bag, boots, and multi-colored in pink, blue, yellow, and purple. We loved seeing these queens together, outside and killing it!

Take a look at the highlights below.

Lil Kim via Instagram story👑🐝 Bottega Veneta gifts kim, & kim says Michael Jackson is her favorite artist & the best part about her room was his vinyl playing🥺 (She’s so pure) pic.twitter.com/aU4OwD7FTM — REAL FAN (@LKrealfan) October 22, 2021

Lil Kim Tonight at the Bottega Veneta Detroit Fashion Show Looking stunning! THE FASHION, & HER CONFIDENCE!📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/LqUGoBbFSh — REAL FAN (@LKrealfan) October 22, 2021

Lil Kim & Mary J Blige spotted together at the Bottega Veneta show tonight is everything>>>📸👀 pic.twitter.com/r8DQs1aBP3 — REAL FAN (@LKrealfan) October 22, 2021