Glammed and all dolled up Mary J. Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look.
Kim also wearing Bottega definitely understood the assignment, showing up in a $20k dress from their most recent collection. Complimenting her purple feathered dress was a yellow feathered Bottega bag, boots, and multi-colored in pink, blue, yellow, and purple. We loved seeing these queens together, outside and killing it!
Take a look at the highlights below.