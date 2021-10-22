Glammed and all dolled up Mary J.  Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look. 


Kim also wearing Bottega definitely understood the assignment, showing up in a $20k dress from their most recent collection. Complimenting her purple feathered dress was a yellow feathered Bottega bag, boots, and multi-colored in pink, blue, yellow, and purple. We loved seeing these queens together, outside and killing it! 

Take a  look at the highlights below. 

