Majid Jordan has officially returned with their new album Wildest Dreams.

Wildest Dreams is the group’s first album in nearly four years. Released via OVO Sound, the album features Drake, Diddy, and Swae Lee, bringing a hybrid of cutting-edge R&B and pop production combined with intricate, introspective songwriting.

The new album experiments with dazzling new sounds inspired by a new wave, while introducing glossy and nostalgic sounds.

You can check out the tracklist below and press play.

Wildest Dream Tracklist: