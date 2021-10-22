On October 25th, Pooh Shiesty’s trial was set to begin for an armed robbery case, where the rapper is being accused of shooting a man in his bottom during a hotel confrontation last year. The rapper had plans to plead not guilty, but it seems as though the 1017 artist is having a change of heart after developing news states that the rapper is now going to plead guilty.

Bradford Cohen, Shiesty’s defense attorney reportedly told the judge on the case that Shiesty and his co-defendant “both wish to change their plea from not guilty to guilty” during a hearing on Thursday.

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case,” Cohen stated.

The “Back in Blood” artist has been behind bars since July of this year. His previous plans to plead not guilty to the four-count indictment meant the rapper would be facing life in prison. With Shiest’s latest plan to plead guilty, a new plea must be determined, as the rapper trial has been removed from the court’s calendar.