Pusha T and Grailed Team for New Closet Sale

Pusha T and Grailed Team for New Closet Sale

Aside from dropping some of the best bars in Hip-Hop, Pusha T has one of the sharpest eyes for fashion in the industry.

The Hip-Hop icon partnered with Grailed, the go-to community-driven luxury marketplace for sustainable menswear, to launch their third closet sale drop.

Included in Pusha T’s sale are clothing and shoes across multiple hot-ticket brands. Key Items include:

Advertisement

Gucci – Resort 2019 Chateau Marmont Crewneck

Resort 2019 Chateau Marmont Crewneck Human Made – Memorial Jacket

Memorial Jacket adidas x Raf Simmons – Ozweego 2 “Night Marines” sneakers

Ozweego 2 “Night Marines” sneakers Prada – Flame Fall/Winter 2019 Mohair Knit Sweater and Fall/Winter 2019 Double Match Shirt

– Flame Fall/Winter 2019 Mohair Knit Sweater and Fall/Winter 2019 Double Match Shirt Noah – Provence Cashball Puffer Jacket and other select items from Balenciaga, Fear of God, Off White, Saint Laurent and more.

You can see the range of items below and tap into the sale here.