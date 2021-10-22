Ben Simmons appears to not be available to play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, but it sounds like the team feels strongly that he is more than fit to suit up.

Simmons informed the 76ers on Thursday that he is experiencing tightness in his back. He was reportedly cleared by the team’s medical staff to participate in an individual workout, but he chose to skip it. In addition to the supposed back ailment, Simmons has told the 76ers he is not mentally ready to play.

The 76ers simply do not believe Simmons. Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reports that team officials think Simmons is faking both his back injury and mental unpreparedness. They are said to be “livid” with the point guard.

According to Sources, belief by #Sixers Ben Simmons is faking injury and mental illness. He came in 2day and said he had back stiffness and mentally not ready to play. Mental illness is serious issue and team is livid Simmons went down that road. Team plans to fine him every game — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 21, 2021

It is clear that Simmons never intends to play for the 76ers again. At this point, it’s probably best for both parties to move on from each other. Unfortunately, Simmons isn’t helping his own case and is the one making everything look bad for himself.