SOURCE SPORTS: Klay Thompson Is Tight He Was left Off The NBA 75th Anniversary Team

This week, the NBA selected 75 players (which ended up being 76 due to a tie in voting) as the greatest players in league history to commemorate the founding of the league in 1946. The NBA had previously chosen the 50 greatest players of all-time for its 50th anniversary in 1996. All 50 of them were named to the 75th Anniversary team as well, leaving 26 open slots.

One notable snub was Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who reacted to the news with a pointed message on Instagram.

“Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m top 75 all time,” wrote Thompson. “PERIOD. #fuelforthefire #NBA75”

Among active NBA players, eleven ended up making the cut, including Thompson’s backcourt partner Stephen Curry. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook were the others.

Thompson’s resume makes his case extremely strong. Thompson will go down as one of the league’s best shooters. A member of the infamous splash brothers, Thompson has a lot left in the tank and will now be motivated to make the league pay for this injustice.