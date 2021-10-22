Triller, the popular global AI-powered short video and music discovery platform, and Spring Sound founder Steve Rifkind, the prominent music industry executive known for launching many of the most influential stars of Rap and Hip Hop, today announced the launch of Spring Singles, a new artist discovery platform formed by Springs Sound and Triller that will introduce and promote the most exciting new music artists across popular genres in a biweekly format.

The announcement was made during a keynote conversation between Rifkind and rapper-producer David Banner at Triller’s Assembly for Black Creators, a new monthly virtual conference launching today that brings Black creators together with leading brands to create new content integrations and deepen the pipeline of Black-owned media.

Spring Singles will tap into Steve Rifkind’s decades-long track record of artist discovery and savvy promotion has led to the success of some of the most globally influential acts in music, including Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, Akon, Three 6 Mafia, Busta Rhymes, and many others.

The Spring Singles program will be fueled by Rifkind’s ongoing search for music talent around the world and informed by his keen eye for talent and an early understanding of Hip Hop culture that helped Rifkind identify hot acts and also pioneer the marketing tactic of “street teams” to promote concerts (a term he later trademarked). Spring Singles will also encourage up-and-coming artists to submit their work directly to Springsingles@spring-sound.com.

Beginning January 1 and every two weeks thereafter, Spring Singles will release a new single from a different undiscovered artist on the Triller platform. Songs will be promoted across the extended Triller network, including the Triller platform and all Triller social channels, and leverage the company’s promotional and marketing power, including exposure through Triller’s Rising Star and Soundcloud Playlists, in-app advertising, exclusive artist spotlights, push notifications, Triller influencer support, and Triller House content activations, events and brand partnerships.

“We’re creating a new pathway to finding and launching the kind of raw talent that makes people stop and say, ‘whoa, there’s a new star,’” said Rifkind. “Triller’s ability to amplify these new voices to the right audiences using their AI tools and sophisticated marketing is the way we hope to empower new voices so they can have a very real opportunity to potentially break through. We want to create a rhythm to our song releases, and by scheduling them every two weeks, we will hopefully have created something that people pay attention to and look forward to. We have already found some amazing talent that we can’t wait to introduce.”