The wait for Wale’s Folarin II is over. The legend, Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and advocate has released his new album. The release is a blend of the constellation of braggadocious bars, soul-baring romantic confessionals, and moving social commentary, instantly making a mark in the album of the year category.


The new album features J. Cole, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, and more. The album is led by “Poke It Out” a flip of Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing.”

Last November, Wale shared the bittersweet “Flawed” with Gunna. And in 2019, his sixth studio album Wow… That’s Crazy spawned the #1 single “On Chill” featuring Jeremih, which received a 2020 BET Award nomination for “Best Collaboration.”

