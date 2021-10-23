Big Sean is holding down the Detroit Pistons as the Creative Director of Innovation but he is touching the microphone too. At Wednesday night’s home opener against the Chicago Bulls, Sean joined Babyface Ray for a halftime performance.















It was a big night for Detroit basketball as Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, GMO Stax, and more were all in attendance.

In advance of yesterday’s home opener, the Detroit Pistons launched their “We Hustle Different” brand campaign, which featured voice artist Mama Sol and also featured Babyface Ray.

The next three games for the Pistons are a mini-road trip to take on the Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers. They will return home to host the Orlando Magic.