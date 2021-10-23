Bobby Fishscale has returned with his new single for “Own Eyes.” The release comes with a new video and guest appearances from Ink and Mozzy. The release comes ahead of a new EP that arrives in November.

The Ben Marc directed video is set in an abandoned warehouse, to a nicotine-laced living room, before panning in on a young mother spotted with her newborn.

“Own Eyes” track tells the stories of coming up from a troubled young adulthood. The track forces listeners to reflect on realities many underserved communities face that typically go unnoticed.

Advertisement

“Own eyes to me means to not let others dictate your future,” said Bobby Fishscale. “See it with your own eyes.”

Bobby was awarded the BMI R&B and Hip Hop Social Star Award just last year (previous winners include the late Mac Miller, Machine Gun Kelly, Zendaya, Joey Bada$$, NLE Choppa, etc.) and made waves with his 2019 track “Hov Flow,” ahead of his first mixtape, Big Fish.