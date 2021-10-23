Jeezy’s seen it all and will tell his life story in the latest episode of the hit docu-series Uncensored on TV One this Sunday. Today, The Source exclusively unveils a couple of clips before the upcoming episode, which shows the 44-year-old mogul opening up about his early days of hustling and representing the less fortunate.

In the exclusive clips, which include Jeezy speaking in an empty theatre, he shows himself giving back to his community and leading by example that anything is possible. You see the Snowman giving people toys, TVs, food and more. “I want to show people that the sky is literally the limit to them,” he says.

In the second clip, Jeezy shows photos of his childhood with family and broke down his early hustling days that reveal tricks he would play in his own neighborhood. A military brat, Jeezy reveals that he would steal things while off base and ship them back to the states in order to make extra money. “I always was the man…,” he says laughing.

Jeezy, formerly Young Jeezy, became a hip-hop superstar with his hit single “Soul Survivor” in 2005, prior to previous buzzworthy mixtape success with classic Trap or Die in 2003. Throughout his 16 years in the industry, the 4x Grammy-nominated artist produced 10 studio albums, 3 collaboration albums, 18 mixtapes and 15 platinum singles. Jeezy released his tenth studio album, The Recession 2, in 2020, his last album with Def Jam.

2021 was a year of peace and transition for Jeezy. The newly-married adds “host” to his resume with the launch of two new podcasts: Worth a Conversation with Jeezy on Fox Soul and (Re)Session Podcast on the Black Effect Podcast Network. In Hip Hop, Jeezy’s currently headlining the Legendz of the Streetz tour with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Fabolous and former rival Gucci Mane.

Watch the exclusive clips from the upcoming docu-series featuring the Snowman above and below.

Uncensored: Jeezy airs Sunday at 10/9 p.m. ET/CT on TV One.