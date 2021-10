Flo Milli is ready to give her fans some more music. The southern rising superstar connected with COLORS for a performance of her forthcoming single “Ice Baby.”

The studio version of the single will release on Oct. 29 via ’94 Sounds/RCA Records. The COLORS appearance places Flo Milli in front of a hot pink background while she wears a vibrant blue.

You can tap into the new release below.

