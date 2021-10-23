The Weeknd is back with new music. The icon has teamed with electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia for the new single “Moth to a Flame.”

The new single, features a synth, bringing a sound that is reminiscent of the After Hours sounds that arrived earlier in the year.

The new video features The Weeknd enjoying a Teal-colored light, contrasted by pitch black sunglasses. The Release Comes on the Heels of Revamping His 2022 After Hours Til Dawn Tour, To Reach Multiple Continents Globally and Expanding the Concert Dates to Stadiums.

You can see the new video below.