Prime Video has announced their new comedy series, Harlem, which will premiere Friday, Dec. 3. The new series is from Girl’s Trip creator Tracy Oliver.

The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem is a new single-camera comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.