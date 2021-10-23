Paramount+ has officially released the trailer and key art for the revival of groundbreaking series The Game. The series will debut with a two-part premiere on Thursday, Nov. 11. The series will then continue with weekly drops on Thursdays.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

The series will star Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightning”) as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (“Chicago Fire”) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Analisa Velez (“Sneaky Pete”) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; and Toby Sandeman (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

The series will return Mara Brock Akil as executive producer, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (“American Soul”), Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (“Girlfriends”) and Tom Russo (“Black-ish”) of Grammnet NH Productions.