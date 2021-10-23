Snoop Dog is heading to Rutgers University in New Jersey to help graduates celebrate. The Hip-Hop icon will be holding an album release concert at the SHI Stadium in Piscataway tonight at 8 p.m.

“I am looking forward to performing at Rutgers University to celebrate their student body and the release of my new record Algorithm,” Snoop Dogg said. “It’s going to be a party to remember and the energy is going to be off the hook.”

According to Rutgers, graduates from the Classes of 2020 and 2021, as well as current Rutgers students, are invited to attend with a ticket.

“We are excited to bring our newest alumni together in person to honor their accomplishments,” said Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway. “The Classes of 2020 and 2021 are a resilient group who have endured unexpected challenges with remarkable grace. We are thrilled to welcome them back to celebrate all they have achieved.’’

Graduates will receive priority registration for tickets. You can register for a ticket at the school’s website.