Parents across California have pulled their kids out of classes in a series of “sit outs” and “walk outs” to protest the state’s vaccine mandate for public schools. The nation’s first of its kind, California has mandated that all kids who go to school in person must receive a COVID vaccine once one is approved by the FDA for kids age 5-12. The FDA is expecting to approve the vaccine by early November.

Grassroots groups such as Moms on the Ground called for parents to pull their children from school or keep them home Monday to protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s first-in-the-nation requirement that all students get their shots to attend public schools in person starting the term following full FDA approval of the vaccine for their grade (7-12 and K-6)—with enforcement potentially beginning as soon as the second semester begins in January.

“We know that if our children stay home from school that that will impact the funding that schools will get for that day,” parent Babe Prieto told ABC 7. “And we want them to know that we’re serious about not being forced to vaccinate our children.”

