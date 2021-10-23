Who is Rev. Jesse Jackson? The life and work of the Civil Rights activist and two-time presidential candidate has been honored and appreciated throughout the world. Jesse Jackson is an activist who marched in Selma, Alabama with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later became a leading national spokesman for African Americans.

In an Instagram post honoring the legend Jackson, prominent lawyer and businessman L. Londell McMillan honored Jackson with these words:

Honored to join the 80th Birthday Celebration (and book signing) of the legendary Rev. Jesse L Jackson in Harlem, organized by the @nationalactionnetwork and hosted by the great Rev Al Sharpton, both iconic advocates in human and civil rights and my dear brothers. Grateful for them and all they do as well as all the powerful community leaders who came out to support the King of hope and justice. 👑 For decades, Rev Jackson has been a preeminent leader, pioneer and hero for many rainbow children (black, brown, white, red and yellow) oppressed and abused. He reformed and changed the democratic political system in America with proportionate representation during his 1984 & 1988 Presidential Elections (had he not made such changes there would not have been the national election of Barack Obama and others). From operation breadbasket to rescuing hostages on international soil, to working with me with artists like Michael Jackson to advance artists rights, there is so much I can say about him and his beautiful family… please purchase both of their books for lessons and profiles of courage. There are major moments I can share with both of these great men. For now, I’ll stop here and just say THANK YOU REV JACKSON FOR KEEPING HOPE ALIVE. ENJOY UR FLOWERS 🌺 !!! LOVE & RESPECT 🙏🏾

Couldn’t have said it better. Thank you Rev. Jesse Jackson for all that you do!