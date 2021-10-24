Young Thug has a vision of building up his Solar Energy powered civilization called Slime City. Thugger took to Twitter earlier this week to ask Elon Musk for help setting up solar energy to run the 100-acre Atlanta property.

I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 19, 2021

Young Thug was gifted 100 acres in August of untouched land in rural Atlanta for his birthday by realtor Trey Williams, his manager, and 300 Ent. A&R Geoff Ogunlesi. Young Thung announced plans for his new property, according to TMZ this includes building homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and a dirt bike trail on the undeveloped land. He also plans on launching Slime Fest, his music festival on the premises.

Elon Musk being recently separated from his former girlfriend took to Facebook instead of Twitter to respond saying “Talk to me in private.”

Whether the two come together to make this vision a reality is yet to be seen. But in a recent Complex interview Thug claims that he is bigger than the president of the United States and that he really wants to rule the world. It would be unsurprising if the Tech mogul and the PUNK rapper don’t collaborate sometime in the near future on this project.