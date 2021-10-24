ICYMI: Judge Approves Kanye West To Change His Name Officially To “Ye”

ICYMI: Judge Approves Kanye West To Change His Name Officially To “Ye”

Kanye West is getting approval to change his name.

West filed a petition back in August that would change his name from Kanye Omari West to “Ye.”

The Hip-Hop icon and entrepreneur said it was for personal reasons.

Advertisement

Yesterday a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge said The 44-year-old rapper can legally be known as “Ye” [[ yay ]].

Rapper Young Thug reveals how he made it on Kanye West’s DONDA album.

There’s no word on how the move will affect his divorce proceedings with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim, who still goes by Kim Kardashian West.

This latest news follows the ruling of Kim to receive the Hidden Hills estate in her divorce with Kanye West. Kim and Ye shelled out over $20 million for the property back in 2014 and essentially rebuilt it from the ground up.

The couple split less than a year ago but remain on good terms.