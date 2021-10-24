Larenz Tate starring as series regular on Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost season 2.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tate will be a mainstay on the second season that premieres November 21 on Starz.

After appearing in two episodes of the Power spinoff’s first season, he’ll continue his role as New York City Councilman Rashad Tate.

Larenz Tate made his debut as the character in season four of Power and became a primary adversary for James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in the show’s final two seasons.

In the upcoming season of Power Book II, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) faces hard decisions about how to protect what’s left of his family. Unable to do so alone, he turns to those who wield power and influence: Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and his new partner Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and Rashad Tate.

In other Power news, executive producer, Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson and show runner, Courtney Kemp has the greenlight for another book. The franchise has unveiled a first look at Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan in Book IV: Force.

Power Book II: Ghost recently released a new teaser, with Tariq proclaiming: “It always comes down to me, my family, and a gun. We all gotta play the hand that we dealt. You gotta deal with the consequences.”

Watch the season 2 teaser below.