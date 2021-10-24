Megan Thee Stallion nails her new Popeyes collaboration.

A mogul in the making. Megan adds another hot business venture to her stallion belt. On Thursday, Meg announced via social media that she is partnering with fast-food chicken chain Popeyes for a new hot sauce she calls “Hottie Sauce.”

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan shared. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

While plugging her hot girl-inspired sauce, the Houston rapper also revealed she has become a franchise owner and will oversee the development of her own Popeyes with the first in her hometown.

The Hottie Sauce made of honey, apple cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper, features a “sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.”

Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes Collaboration

According to the website, the Grammy Award-winning Rap star, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes Franchise Owner, will also drop a Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch line that will have three exclusive releases.

The first collection, Thee Heat, is set to drop at 12PM on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com.

The Hotties who enroll in Popeyes’ rewards program before Oct. 18 will receive early access to the merch line. While members will also receive 100 bonus points for ordering any eligible “Hottie Sauce” items online or via the app.

Additionally, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper plans to make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness. An organization that promotes “empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.”

Are you ready to try the new “Hottie Sauce” available October 19? Share your thoughts with us on social media.