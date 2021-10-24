Yaya Mayweather joins Cardi B as public figures who are facing years behind bars. TheJasmineBrand reports Mayweather is facing 20 years behind bars for the stabbing of her NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. The attack on Jacobs resulted in multiple serious injuries.

This past January, Mayweather and Youngboy had their first child together. The baby boy was the seventh overall for Youngboy. Before the birth of their son, the couple called it quits. Since then, Yaya seemed to be hung up over the rapper for a while. However, the boxing legend’s daughter took to her Instagram live to share that she’s the “happiest she’s ever been before.” Additionally, she admits that she “loves being a mother.”

In a recording of the Instagram live, Yaya looks visibly happy and radiant. While gushing about being a mother, Kentrall Jr. can be heard cooing in the background. “How’s Mom life? It’s amazing so good I love being a mother,” Yaya raved while answering a fan question.

Continuing on, she goes on to say “I’m honestly the happiest I’ve ever been like ever, it’s just amazing.” Pausing for a moment, she reads through comments on the live; choosing to ignore the negativity people projected in the live stream.

Youngboy is currently behind bars himself as his bond was denied and he will remain in jail until his trial, according to Complex. He is considered too dangerous to be released following his multiple charges of gun possession in Louisiana.

“[YoungBoy] is a danger to the community, [and] no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” the court documents read.

During the bond hearing, Judge Scott D. Johnson highlighted the past crimes committed by YoungBoy and the chase he led police on prior to his arrest.

In March, YoungBoy was transferred to FBI custody after the LAPD pulled him over. LAPD and federal authorities attempted to pull over NBA YoungBoy on an outstanding federal warrant, leading to a pursuit before YoungBoy hopped out and attempted to run from officers. A K-9 unit assisted in finding the star. Inside the car that YoungBoy abandoned was a firearm.