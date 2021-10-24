Saweetie is one of the hottest women on the planet and everybody is shooting their shot at her. The Internet spotted Saweetie courtside with Roddy Ricch and fans immediately wondered was that the coming-out party for a new Hip-Hop couple.

Saweetie & Roddy Ricch was spotted at The Lakers Game Together. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQBu6lhw7D — TSB (@TweetsbyTSB) October 23, 2021

Saweetie would hit the timeline on Saturday and let fans know that there is no romance going on.

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” she wrote.

So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it ✅ — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) October 24, 2021

Maybe Jack Harlow can shoot his shot again.