Saweetie is one of the hottest women on the planet and everybody is shooting their shot at her. The Internet spotted Saweetie courtside with Roddy Ricch and fans immediately wondered was that the coming-out party for a new Hip-Hop couple.
Saweetie would hit the timeline on Saturday and let fans know that there is no romance going on.
“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” she wrote.
Advertisement
Maybe Jack Harlow can shoot his shot again.