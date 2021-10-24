Tommy DeBarge, of the legendary DeBarge family and a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. TMZ states a family member notes liver and kidney failure that recently “took a turn for the worse.”

DeBarge was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago and died this past Thursday in the hospital.

His daughter, Marina DeBarge, revealed Tommy also had a rough battle with COVID-19 but did not complain about any pain in recovery. She last spoke with him on Wednesday.

Advertisement

DeBarge was instrumental in the creation of mid to late ’70s classic singles like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over & Over Again.”

Tommy was 64-years-old.